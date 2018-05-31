Search

Recycling centre hit by fire to reopen later this month

PUBLISHED: 16:39 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 03 August 2018

Emergency services close to Mile Cross Recycling Centre. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Dan Grimmer

A recycling centre which was damaged by fire is expected to reopen later this month.

The Mile Cross centre was hit by fire at the end of July, forcing it to close.

The county council has now said the centre is likely to reopen in mid-August, with people encouraged to use other centres at Ketteringham, Strumpshaw or Mayton Wood until then.

During the summer, all three are open 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.

MORE: Two taken to hospital after fire erupts at recycling centre

The clean-up at the recycling centre continues, with water and debris left behind by the fire, firefighting and heavy rain now being removed.

Repairs to the roof are still planned, and the site will be able to reopen once checks are complete.

People are encouraged to visit the other centres mid-week, when they may be quieter, and to sort their recycling in advance.

To find your nearest centre, click here.

