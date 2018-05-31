Recycling centre to remain closed following fire

A fire engine remains the morning after a large fire in Mile Cross Recycling Centre. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

A recycling centre that caught alight on Wednesday evening is expected to remain closed for the next few days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire fighters had to prise the door to Mile Cross Recycling Centre open to put out the fire on July 25. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Fire fighters had to prise the door to Mile Cross Recycling Centre open to put out the fire on July 25. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Repairs are being made to the roof of Mile Cross recycling centre and the site clean-up continues.

The closest recycling centres are at Ketteringham off the A11, at Strumpshaw, or Mayton Wood near Coltishall.

Norfolk County Council have suggested avoiding queues by delaying visits to these sites until next week and sorting recycling before a visit.

A spokesperson for FCC Environment said: “We would like to apologise to our near neighbours and the members of the public who use the site regularly for the unavoidable disruption this incident has caused.”

Mile Cross Recycling Centre. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Mile Cross Recycling Centre. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

The spokesperson said although there was minimal damage they take the health and safety of staff and facilities “very seriously” and are carrying out a full investigation.