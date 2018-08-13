Search

Community festival team to bring cancelled event back next year

13 August, 2018 - 18:58
The Norwich Mayor attends each Mile Cross Community festival. Picture: Mile Cross Community festival

Mile Cross Community festival

The community of Mile Cross were devastated when their annual festival was cancelled for a year due to funding cuts.

The Mile Cross Community Festival will be relaunching next year. Picture: The Mile Cross Community FestivalThe Mile Cross Community Festival will be relaunching next year. Picture: The Mile Cross Community Festival

But not to be beaten, the organisers behind the Mile Cross Community Festival have come up with a series of fundraising ideas to ensure the show comes back next summer, with even better activities and for free.

And now they are appealing for other people and businesses to get behind the event and make it a long-term success.

Saffron King, one of the coordinators of the festival, said: “Our funding was cut by the council, and with costs going up we just can’t afford it.

“We realised that if we had a festival next year we would have absolutely no money left, so we took a more measured and professional approach and decided to cancel so we had some money in the bank.”

The team is now hoping to run the festival thanks to sponsorship from local groups and businesses.

“We’d like to sell sponsorship packages, for example £50 will get you a pitch on the site, £100 will get you two pitches and your  name on the poster, and so on,”  Ms King added.

“I’m also putting in a funding bid to ASDA for £1,000, which we would spend on materials  like colouring paper and pencils for the children, we want to  give the younger visitors more things to do.”

The festival is now in its  36th year, and organisers are hoping a relaunch party held next month will help ensure the festival’s future.

Secretary of the festival  Lisa Shaw said: “We’re holding a launch evening in September which all local businesses  and prospective sponsors are invited to.

“I’ve lived in Mile Cross for a long time now, and my kids have gone to the festival every year. I feel bad that children won’t get their festival this year.

“In times like these when there’s such a divide it’s important to have these events which bring people together for a nice day out.”

The meeting will be held on September 21 at The Boundary pub, on Aylsham Road, at 7.30pm. For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/milexcommunity

