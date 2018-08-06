Video

Weather warning issued for lightning and heavy rain across Norfolk

The lightning over Norwich from Mousehold Heath in July. Picture: LIZ BRAY LIZ BRAY

The hot temperatures are set to come to an abrupt end on Tuesday afternoon with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for thunderstorms across Norfolk and Waveney.

Temperatures could reach 33C in parts of the region on Tuesday before thundery outbreaks of rain move in during the afternoon. The last of these storms are expected to clear from East Anglia into the North Sea during the early hours. The storms will bring frequent lightning, large hail, strong gusts of winds and up to 30mm of rain an hour could fall in some places.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning for thunderstorms from 4pm until 3am on Wednesday for the southeast of the country, including Norfolk and Waveney.

The warning states: “There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Where lightning strikes or flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

A level three hot weather alert from the Met Office remains in place for the region until Tuesday evening and temperatures on Tuesday night are expected to remain quite humid and uncomfortable night with a minimum of 17C.

From Wednesday and for the remainder of the week, temperatures are unlikely to rise past 25C, with a much fresher feel, the Met Office says.