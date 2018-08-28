Storm name list for new season to be revealed

The names of storms for the 2018-2019 season will be revealed at midnight tonight, but will your guess be on the list?

The #StormName list for the 2018-2019 season will be revealed TONIGHT



Can you guess which names have made it? Here's a clue...#WeatherAware @MetEireann pic.twitter.com/aHRW4WJWGj — Met Office (@metoffice) September 11, 2018

Meteorologists and weather presenters around the country are teasing a list of the upcoming storm names, which shows the number of letters in each name.

The storms are named in a male-female-male-female pattern, so your guesses will all depend whether they start with a boy or girl’s name.

They are given names in advance so people take more notice of the warnings and are more likely to take action.

One name is picked for each letter of the alphabet, apart from Q, U, X, Y and Z.

The UK and Irish #StormNames will be released at midnight tonight! But will you have made the list? pic.twitter.com/7HRXCv2JhA — Chris Page - Weatherman (@ChrisPage90) September 11, 2018

