Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Storm name list for new season to be revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:52 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 11 September 2018

The 2018-2019 storm names will be revealed tonight (Image: Jo Clarke)

The 2018-2019 storm names will be revealed tonight (Image: Jo Clarke)

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The names of storms for the 2018-2019 season will be revealed at midnight tonight, but will your guess be on the list?

Meteorologists and weather presenters around the country are teasing a list of the upcoming storm names, which shows the number of letters in each name.

The storms are named in a male-female-male-female pattern, so your guesses will all depend whether they start with a boy or girl’s name.

They are given names in advance so people take more notice of the warnings and are more likely to take action.

One name is picked for each letter of the alphabet, apart from Q, U, X, Y and Z.

What are your guesses for the 2018-2019 storm names? Leave them in the comments below.

Most Read

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Updated: Teenager who died in crash was late leaving for work, inquest hears

Harry Simons, who died in a crash in Thorpe Market in March. Picture: Norfolk police/submitted

All aboard! Polar Express train ride to return to Norfolk this Christmas

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Static caravans land pub owner in hot water with Broads Authority

RAY HOLLOCKS BEAUCHAMP ARMS, BUCKENHAM FERRY, LANGLEY .

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists