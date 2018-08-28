Storm name list for new season to be revealed
The names of storms for the 2018-2019 season will be revealed at midnight tonight, but will your guess be on the list?
Meteorologists and weather presenters around the country are teasing a list of the upcoming storm names, which shows the number of letters in each name.
The storms are named in a male-female-male-female pattern, so your guesses will all depend whether they start with a boy or girl’s name.
They are given names in advance so people take more notice of the warnings and are more likely to take action.
One name is picked for each letter of the alphabet, apart from Q, U, X, Y and Z.
