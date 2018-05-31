Search

Memorial service for lollipop lady who loved her job this Friday

PUBLISHED: 13:44 30 July 2018

Pat Forder (1936-2018) whose memorial service is on Friday, August 3. PHOTO: Joan Roberts

Archant

A memorial service for a former lollipop lady will be held this Friday.

Pat Forder was well-known in Wymondham as a lollipop lady at Browick Road Primary and Nursery School for more than 25 years.

The service will be held at Wymondham Abbey at 12pm on August 3, which would have been her birthday, followed by a buffet and refreshments at the Abbey hall.

The grandmother was 81 when she died of pneumonia, and was living in a nursing home in Bath near her son.

Joan Roberts, 80, was a fellow lollipop lady in the years following the millennium.

Mrs Roberts said: “She was just a really friendly lovely lady who always smiled. She had ill health and had to quit, she was really sad about that because she loved her job.”

Mrs Forder volunteered for Rosedale Bereavement Support Group and The Big C charity shop in Wymondham, the latter of which people can donate to in her memory.

www.big-c.co.uk/donate

