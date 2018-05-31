Search

Historic steam train to visit Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:17 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 06 August 2018

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Mayflower will cross Essex and arrive in Norwich later this year.

Tickets are still available for a historic steam train trip through East Anglia.

The journey will take place on December 5 when Mayflower will depart from Southend East at 9am.

The train will make stops at Upminster and Barking before it is expected at Norwich station at 3pm.

Mayflower will depart again at 6.30pm from Norwich, making the same stops on its return journey before finishing back at Southend East around 11.30pm.

Tickets start at £119 per adult and £101 per child. First class tickets cost £169 per adult and £144 per child. There are also various dining options available at additional cost.

Mayflower was built in 1948 and can reach around 75mph. It is one of only two surviving B1 Class locomotives that are still capable of hauling both express passenger trains as well as freight carriages.

The iconic steam train visited Norwich back in 2015 where it picked up passengers at Ipswich and Colchester before continuing to Windsor.

Will you be looking out for Mayflower when it arrives in Norwich? Let us know in the comments.

