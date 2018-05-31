Search

Man takes on duathlon in 25kg firefighter kit for brain tumour charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 August 2018

Mark Matless in his firefighting kit. PHOTO: Liz Fussey

Archant

A man will take on a gruelling duathlon wearing a full firefighter kit weighing 25kg for charity next month.

Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's ForceFinnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force

Mark Matless, 33, a retained fire serviceman and full-time firefighter at Norwich Airport, will be taking on the duathlon on September 8.

This will be part of a sports day held in Hethersett by paediatric brain tumour research charity Finnbar’s Force, and Rowan House Health and Wellbeing Centre, Norwich. The event will be held in the Memorial Playing Fields starting at 11am.

Mr Matless has two daughters, Amelia, nine, who used to be at Hethersett Infant School where Finnbar was a pupil, and Sienna, five, who is still at the school.

He said: “I am hoping that the weather will be cooler on the day when I take on my first combined discipline event.

Mark Matless, with partner Sherree and daughters Amelia and Sienna. PHOTO: Mark MatlessMark Matless, with partner Sherree and daughters Amelia and Sienna. PHOTO: Mark Matless

“I have run a marathon and a half marathon before, but never wearing my firefighter kit! It will make it significantly more difficult so I hope it encourages more people to donate.

“I lost my aunt to a brain tumour which was terrible, but as a parent myself, the thought of losing a child at such a young age and so quickly is unimaginable.

“If every household in Hethersett donated just £1, my challenge would raise over £2,800. I hope that the local community, with the help of friends, family and neighbouring villages can all come together and help raise an amazing amount for this worthy cause.

Alongside sports day favourites such as egg and spoon and three-legged races there will be rugby, cycle speedway, mini-archery, basketball, and mini-football.

Also at the event will be demonstrations and displays from sports and martial arts teams and acrobatic groups and a barbecue and licensed bar.

The day will kick-off with the Go-Tri Hethersett duathlon, involving a 2.5km run, followed by a 10km cycle, finishing with another 2.5km run. There will also be mini-duathlons for younger athletes too.

Entertainment and drinks will be from 5-7pm.

Finnbar’s Force, a member charity of the national Brain Tumour Research charity, was set up after a Hethersett family lost their son Finnbar Cork at the age of five to a brain tumour, just five months after diagnosis.

Sponsor Mr Matless at www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/ffmatless

