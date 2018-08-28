Search

Fancy taking part in an emergency exercise?

PUBLISHED: 12:49 05 September 2018

Anthony Carroll

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volunteers are needed for a emergency rest centre training exercise at a Great Yarmouth seafront leisure centre and swimming pool.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is holding the exercise at the Marina Centre on September 11 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Volunteers would be acting as evacuees and, if willing, a number of more specific roles, including an individual with dementia, someone who has forgotten their medication and someone who requires a space for prayer.

Other roles advertised are a breastfeeding mother, someone having a panic attack, a smoker trying to smoke inside and someone who is acting hostile.

Organisers also say this is an opportunity to learn more about rest centres, give some feedback on rest centre operation, and meet new people.

Free refreshments will be provided.

For more information, or to say you would like to come, email gideongybcintern@hotmail.com

For details on the borough council’s emergency response plans visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/article/2512/Emergency-planning

