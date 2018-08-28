Norfolk County Council chairman pays personal tribute at Battle of Britain Day Event

Margaret Stone, chairman of Norfolk County Council addressing the crowd at a special battle of Britain event. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

A Norfolk councillor has paid tribute to a relative who lost his life in the Second World War at a special event marking Battle of Britain Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council chairman Margaret Stone with 98-year-old war veteran Murial Bol. Pic: Norfolk County Council Council chairman Margaret Stone with 98-year-old war veteran Murial Bol. Pic: Norfolk County Council

Margaret Stone, chairman of Norfolk County Council paid tribute to her uncle, Flight Lieutenant Brian John Bland, during the event at County Hall on Friday, September 14.

Flight Lieutenant Bland died when his spitfire was shot down by enemy fire over Tunisia in April 1943.

At the event Ms Stone said: “It is vitally important that we pay tribute to the courage of those who served in the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain and remember the sacrifice of those who never came home.”

“The Armed Forces have deep roots in Norfolk so the connection we have with the events of the Second World War are deeply personal. My uncle was one of those young men from Norfolk who flew in the Battle of Britain.”

Assembled Crowd at Battle of Britain event. Picture: Norfolk County Council Assembled Crowd at Battle of Britain event. Picture: Norfolk County Council

During the event wreaths were laid by representatives from the RAF, alongside the Chief Fire Officer, Chief Constable, Chairman of Norfolk County Council and Lord-Lieutenant.