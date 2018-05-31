Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man dies almost two months after being hit by van in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 13 August 2018

Police were called to St Andrews Street at its junction with Duke Street on Wednesday, June 20 to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian. (Image: Google Maps)

Police were called to St Andrews Street at its junction with Duke Street on Wednesday, June 20 to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian. (Image: Google Maps)

Archant

A man in his 70s has died almost two months after being hit by a van in Norwich.

Police were called to St Andrews Street at its junction with Duke Street on Wednesday, June 20 to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated at the roadside for his injuries, but he now died following hospital checks and complications with his treatment.

Norfolk Police said officers are keen to trace a cyclist who witnessed the incident and “may hold important information”.

The incident happened at around 10.10am and involved a blue/white Mercedes Vito van, police said.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact the Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 134 of 20/06/18.

Officers are also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

• Do you wish to pay tribute to the pedestrian? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists