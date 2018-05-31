Man dies following ‘terrible accident’ at Norwich chemical plant

Police were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 3.10pm on Friday (July 27) to reports of an explosion. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A man has died following an industrial incident at a chemical plant in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Briar Chemicals Friday afternoon (Picture: Luke Powell) Police were called to Briar Chemicals Friday afternoon (Picture: Luke Powell)

Police were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 3.10pm on Friday (July 27) to reports of an explosion.

A spokesman for Briar Chemicals said a “colleague” was seriously injured following the incident and died in hospital.

The spokesman said: “There has been a terrible accident on site this afternoon and tragically one of our colleagues was seriously injured and has died in hospital.

“As you will understand, the police are on site and have started their investigation.

“I would like to reassure people that there is no risk to our neighbours or the general public, or anyone on site.”

Norfolk Police confirmed the incident was not chemical related and said there is no risk to other site workers or the public.

A police spokesman said a man injured in the incident was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died a short time later.

No one else was injured but another man was treated for shock and taken to hospital.

The Briar Chemicals spokesman added: “All of our other staff are accounted for and are safe.

“All our thoughts are obviously with the family and we will do everything we can to provide support at this terribly difficult time.”

The spokesman said the site has been “completely shut down” for the day following the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and enquiries are on-going.”

The fire service was called at around 2.40pm.

Seven crews attended the scene, arriving at 2.51pm, they left at 2.54pm.

The ambulance service was also called to the incident.