Updated

Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen’s Road

PUBLISHED: 14:11 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 02 September 2018

Two vehicle crash on St Stephens Road, Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A major route into Norwich has been reopened after two cars crashed on St Stephen’s Road.

St Stephen's Road (Image: Jimmy Hupton)St Stephen's Road (Image: Jimmy Hupton)

Norfolk Police and other emergency services were on the scene dealing with a casualty in one of the vehicles.

Sergeant Chris Harris said in a tweet posted at 1.15pm: “St Stephens is closed while we deal with a two vehicle road traffic collision.”

He added at 1.58pm: “ Two vehicle collision and we’re having to keep the road closed as we still have a casualty in one of the vehicles whilst we wait for an ambulance and safety of all emergency services at scene.

“We are all working hard to put measures in place to get the road open as soon as possible.”

The road was reopened at 2.29pm.

Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen's Road

