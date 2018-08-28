Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen’s Road

Two vehicle crash on St Stephens Road, Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

A major route into Norwich has been reopened after two cars crashed on St Stephen’s Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Stephen's Road (Image: Jimmy Hupton) St Stephen's Road (Image: Jimmy Hupton)

Norfolk Police and other emergency services were on the scene dealing with a casualty in one of the vehicles.

Sergeant Chris Harris said in a tweet posted at 1.15pm: “St Stephens is closed while we deal with a two vehicle road traffic collision.”

He added at 1.58pm: “ Two vehicle collision and we’re having to keep the road closed as we still have a casualty in one of the vehicles whilst we wait for an ambulance and safety of all emergency services at scene.

“We are all working hard to put measures in place to get the road open as soon as possible.”

#A11 #Norwich St Stephens is closed while we deal with a 2 vehicle RTC #NorfolkRoads pic.twitter.com/sf2VvObBEh — Sgt Chris Harris (@RPFOUSgt) September 2, 2018

The road was reopened at 2.29pm.

2 vehicle collision & we're having to keep the road closed as we still have a casualty in 1 of the vehicles whilst we wait for an ambulance & safety of all emergency services at scene @Norfolkfire @EastEnglandAmb @NARSBASICS pic.twitter.com/zGjw5zclY0 — Sgt Chris Harris (@RPFOUSgt) September 2, 2018