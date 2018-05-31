Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Magic Mike vs Full Monty night coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:16 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 10 August 2018

Male stripper. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Male stripper. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

© Les Byerley

You’re bound to get hot under the collar as a Magic Mike vs Full Monty night is coming to the city.

The show is taking place at the Oaklands Hotel in Yarmouth Road and will combine old and new with the 1997 smash-hit The Full Monty and the glitz and glamour of 2012 film Magic Mike which starred Channing Tatum.

Inspired by the two films, the event will feature two strippers and will be hosted by a drag act.

The Full Monty is set in South Yorkshire and follows a group of former steelworkers looking to make ends meet and inspired by the Chippendales decide to start their own striptease group.

READ MORE: Loaded fries company The Bucket List set to open in Cromer and Norwich

In Magic Mike, Channing Tatum plays star stripper Mike who works at Xquisite club in Florida and takes 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer, under his wing and their lavish lifestyle spirals out of control.

The event is adult only and takes place on Saturday September 15.

Tickets cost £24 and can be purchased here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists