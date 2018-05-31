Video

Magic Mike vs Full Monty night coming to Norwich

Male stripper. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto © Les Byerley

You’re bound to get hot under the collar as a Magic Mike vs Full Monty night is coming to the city.

The show is taking place at the Oaklands Hotel in Yarmouth Road and will combine old and new with the 1997 smash-hit The Full Monty and the glitz and glamour of 2012 film Magic Mike which starred Channing Tatum.

Inspired by the two films, the event will feature two strippers and will be hosted by a drag act.

The Full Monty is set in South Yorkshire and follows a group of former steelworkers looking to make ends meet and inspired by the Chippendales decide to start their own striptease group.

In Magic Mike, Channing Tatum plays star stripper Mike who works at Xquisite club in Florida and takes 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer, under his wing and their lavish lifestyle spirals out of control.

The event is adult only and takes place on Saturday September 15.

Tickets cost £24 and can be purchased here.