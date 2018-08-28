Search

Macarons & More open new kiosk in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:27 08 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 08 September 2018

Macarons and More. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Macarons and More. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Macarons & More has opened its second outlet in Norwich.

Tim Kinnaird in Macarons & More at the Royal Arcade. Credit: Denise BradleyTim Kinnaird in Macarons & More at the Royal Arcade. Credit: Denise Bradley

The award-winning patisserie, which already has a shop in the Royal Arcade, opened a new kiosk this week in the Upper Mall of intu Chapelfield on the bridge between Pandora and Office.

The city business wrote on its Facebook page: “It’s official, we have landed in our new location! Our giant, luminous box of 12 has arrived in the upper mall of Chapelfield and we can’t wait to see you all there soon! Selling macarons, brownies, mini baked layer cakes and a few brand new things which will be arriving very soon! We’d love to see you all soon.”

The kiosk has been designed to look like an opened box of macarons and is part of wider plans to expand into ‘high footfall locations beyond Norwich.’

Tim Kinnaird, MasterChef 2010 runner up and founder of Macarons & More, said last month: “Opening in intu Chapelfield is the next big step for the business. Having the shop in the Royal Arcade has taught us a lot about high street retail.

“We have refined things considerably over the five years and the new intu Chapelfield kiosk is the culmination of that.

“It is a model I hope we can use in high footfall locations beyond Norwich.

“From Wymondham Farmers market to just down from the Apple Store feels like a great achievement.

“We hope that the good folk of Norwich and Norfolk will continue to enjoy what we do.”

Macarons & More first opened in Norwich’s Royal Arcade in 2013 and has gained a legion of fans for its sweet treats.

Alongside a range of macaron flavours, such as salted caramel, pistachio and chocolate orange, the shop also sells tray bakes, celebration cakes and hot drinks.

Topic Tags:

