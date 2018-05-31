Video

Love Island’s Eyal is coming to Norwich and it’s going to get deep

Eyal Booker Archant

You get cheaper entry if you wear beads

Undo a few buttons and get ready to spread the love as ex-Love Island contestant Eyal is coming to the city.

Eyal Booker, who was one of the original contestants on this year’s series, is set to swap the luxury Mallorca villa for Mantra.

The spiritual 22-year old works as a model and starred in music videos including Swedish singer Zara Larsson’s hit single Lush Life.

He also had a brief pop career of his own in boyband EverYoung which formed in 2012 and single You Got Me entered the UK Indie Sharts at number 30.

Whilst on the show, he coupled up with fellow model Hayley, who couldn’t pronounce his name, and later Megan.

He was booted out the villa on day 25 alongside Zara McDermott.

Eyal will appear at Mantra in Prince of Wales Road tonight (Wednesday July 26) from 10pm to 4am.

There will be the chance to meet-and-greet the star and those wearing beads get £1 off entry.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and the final airs on Monday July 30.