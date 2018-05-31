Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller by Norwich filmaker

PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 31 July 2018

Actor and producer James Littlewood with Dani Dyer at a curry house in Beccles before starting filming

Actor and producer James Littlewood with Dani Dyer at a curry house in Beccles before starting filming

Archant

She filmed the horror film before jetting off to the villa.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller HeckleLove Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller Heckle

She has won the hearts of the nation for her bubbly personality and romance with Jack Fincham on Love Island and is set to return to screens again later this year.

Dani Dyer, daugher of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, bagged the £50,000 prize with Jack on Monday night’s final and the pair are expected to earn even more now they’ve left the Mallorca villa.

But before taking part in the ITV2 show, the then unknown actress starred in upcoming thriller Heckle which was co-produced by Norwich based filmaker Steve Cutts.

The film was shot in Beccles in Suffolk in late 2017 and early 2018 and also stars Clark Gable III - the grandson of the famous American actor Clark Gable and former pop singer Toyah Wilcox.

READ MORE: How well do you know Love Island? Test your knowledge

The film follows a stand-up comedian who encounters a seemingly insane heckler who becomes his stalker.

Dani stars as Lucy in the film and James De’Val plays her love interest Luke in the film - let’s hope pen salesman Jack doesn’t get jealous.

Mr Cutts says: “Heckle is strong horror drama movie but its difficult to gain attention for a film of this kind without a known name.

READ MORE: Love Island’s Sam Bird poses for pictures with fans at Norwich bar

“By sheer luck an unknown actress stars who has now become fabulously well known.

“The producers are delighted and we hope that the fame of Dani Dyer will give heckle the attention it will surely deserve.”

The premiere for Heckle is set for October 2018.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists