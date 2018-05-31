Video

Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller by Norwich filmaker

Actor and producer James Littlewood with Dani Dyer at a curry house in Beccles before starting filming Archant

She filmed the horror film before jetting off to the villa.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller Heckle Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller Heckle

She has won the hearts of the nation for her bubbly personality and romance with Jack Fincham on Love Island and is set to return to screens again later this year.

Dani Dyer, daugher of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, bagged the £50,000 prize with Jack on Monday night’s final and the pair are expected to earn even more now they’ve left the Mallorca villa.

But before taking part in the ITV2 show, the then unknown actress starred in upcoming thriller Heckle which was co-produced by Norwich based filmaker Steve Cutts.

The film was shot in Beccles in Suffolk in late 2017 and early 2018 and also stars Clark Gable III - the grandson of the famous American actor Clark Gable and former pop singer Toyah Wilcox.

READ MORE: How well do you know Love Island? Test your knowledge

The film follows a stand-up comedian who encounters a seemingly insane heckler who becomes his stalker.

Dani stars as Lucy in the film and James De’Val plays her love interest Luke in the film - let’s hope pen salesman Jack doesn’t get jealous.

Mr Cutts says: “Heckle is strong horror drama movie but its difficult to gain attention for a film of this kind without a known name.

READ MORE: Love Island’s Sam Bird poses for pictures with fans at Norwich bar

“By sheer luck an unknown actress stars who has now become fabulously well known.

“The producers are delighted and we hope that the fame of Dani Dyer will give heckle the attention it will surely deserve.”

The premiere for Heckle is set for October 2018.