Video

Love Island winner Jack Fincham is coming to Norwich and we can’t wait

PUBLISHED: 11:42 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 01 August 2018

Emily Thomson

Love Islander Jack Fitcham Picture: ITV

Love Islander Jack Fitcham Picture: ITV

Archant

You’d be a melt to miss it

Jack Fincham, one half of the newly crowned 2018 Love Island winners, will be doing bits in Norwich in October.

The 26-year-old, who previously worked as a stationary sales manager, will be visiting the city on October 2 to party during fresher’s week.

The event is set to be a ‘road block’ with plenty of people wanting to meet the dapper chap.

Jack and girlfriend Dani Dyer stole the hearts of the nation over the past two months as their relationship blossomed before our eyes on the hit ITV2 show.

The bookies favourites to win throughout, it was no surprised on Monday night when the loved up couple were named the 2018 winners and both agreed to share the £50,000 prize money.

READ MORE: Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller by Norwich filmaker

Event organisers, After Dark Promotions, will reveal the venue and further details on August 23 and tickets go on sale August 26.

Topic Tags:

