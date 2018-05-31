Love Island’s Sam Bird poses for pictures with fans at Norwich bar

Fans meet Sam Bird at Norwich's Rooftop Gardens Credit: Instagram/emmalou991 Archant

It’s the first time he’s been back since leaving the villa

Fans meet Love Island's Sam Bird at Norwich's Rooftop Gardens Credit: Instagram/gsteelfans_x Fans meet Love Island's Sam Bird at Norwich's Rooftop Gardens Credit: Instagram/gsteelfans_x

It’s been a whirlwind of TV appearances and photoshoots for Sam Bird since he left the villa but he has still found time to come back home.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur lives in Norwich and owns Core Fitness in The Union Building in Rose Lane.

Sam is the head trainer at the boutique disco-gym, which also boasts a juice bar, and even trained celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and singer George Shelley.

The reality star was spotted at the Rooftop Gardens on Thursday evening, located in the same building, enjoying drinks with his friends on his Instagram story.

He also uploaded a clip earlier in the day whilst on the train saying it was the first time he’s been back to the city since leaving.

Whilst at the Rooftop Gardens he posed for pictures with fans and was wearing Always Rare - the new clothing brand by Chris Hughes who starred in the 2017 series of the ITV2 show.

One lucky fan posted a picture to Instagram and gushed: “I’m actually the HAPPIEST girl in the world right now!!!

“I just met @samrobertbird and he is the loveliest person I’ve ever met!!”

Another wrote: “Added bonus to my day meeting this one, such a lovely guy.”

Sam Bird left the villa on day 47 after putting all his eggs in one basket and deciding to leave the villa with Georgia Steele.

The couple had previously been forced to split up after a public vote.