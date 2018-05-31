Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

PUBLISHED: 09:45 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 29 August 2018

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Peterborough Guide Dogs

Guide dogs in the east are looking for volunteers in Norwich’s golden triangle to look after training guide dogs.

Guide dogs in the east are looking for volunteers in Norwich’s golden triangle to look after training guide dogs.

The dogs would be dropped off, and volunteers would be expected to look after them for a couple of hours while they rest from training.

Christian Cornforth, Volunteering manager at Peterborough guide dogs said: “This is a great chance for people to be part of the developing of a guide dog and change somebody’s life.”

If accepted, the volunteers would have no more than three dogs per year and would have to be available Monday – Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Mr Cornforth said: “The reason we need volunteers is because our trainers teach three dogs at a time and they all need one to one training, which leaves the other two on their own.”

To apply for the scheme you have to be over 18, live in the golden triangle and work from home or be available throughout the day.

You will also need to preferably living a house with a secure garden and have access to a car.

For more information please contact Peterborough guide dogs on: 0345 143 0223.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services at river rescue in Norwich

Emergency services were involved in a river rescue on the Rive Yare off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Pizza oven fire spreads to hedge in Norwich city centre

The incident happened at a property in Fishergate shortly before 8pm today (August 28). Photo: Submitted

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists