Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Guide dogs in the east are looking for volunteers in Norwich’s golden triangle to look after training guide dogs.

The dogs would be dropped off, and volunteers would be expected to look after them for a couple of hours while they rest from training.

Christian Cornforth, Volunteering manager at Peterborough guide dogs said: “This is a great chance for people to be part of the developing of a guide dog and change somebody’s life.”

If accepted, the volunteers would have no more than three dogs per year and would have to be available Monday – Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Mr Cornforth said: “The reason we need volunteers is because our trainers teach three dogs at a time and they all need one to one training, which leaves the other two on their own.”

To apply for the scheme you have to be over 18, live in the golden triangle and work from home or be available throughout the day.

You will also need to preferably living a house with a secure garden and have access to a car.

For more information please contact Peterborough guide dogs on: 0345 143 0223.