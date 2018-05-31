Search

Norfolk firm raises £12k for Sprowston girl battling bone cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:29 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:04 06 August 2018

The Longwater Construction team at Run Norwich. Picture: Longwater Construction

The Longwater Construction team at Run Norwich. Picture: Longwater Construction

Longwater Construction

A Norfolk construction company has chosen to celebrate its 10th birthday by raising £10,000 for one of the county’s heroes.

Longwater Construction Supplies has now exceeded its target for Sprowston girl Sophie Taylor, who has been defiantly beating her 2018 bone cancer diagnosis since the age of four.

The construction company based in Costessey have done everything from 10k runs to charity balls to raise funds for the little girl.

Robert Loone, who works in the internal sales department, said: “We’re a successful company and our bosses always want to give something back to the community, especially the younger people.

“A few of us had heard about what Sophie was going through and we just wanted to support her and help her live the best life she can. We’re going to give her the first £10k soon, as it’s going towards buying her a prosthetic, and then we’ll work the other £2k up and gift it to her at the end of the year.

“I organised to do Run Norwich over the weekend, we had 26 people take part but they’re not too happy with me the next day!”

