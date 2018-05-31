Agricultural show organiser reveals tale of love and loss behind event

The Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show is moving into it's 17th year. Pictured are sisters Molly (3) and Chloe Wyeld (1), Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

An organiser of a popular agricultural event has spoken about the tragedies that led to its beginning and the love story that came out of it.

Beth Wyeld and her family set up Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show 16 years ago in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The event at the family’s farm attracts thousands of people annually with its heavy horse displays, steam engines, vintage tractors and ploughing classes.

Each year it raises around £6,000 for the air ambulance, who Mrs Wyeld’s family have a lot to be grateful for following two separate rescues.

The show was set up after Mrs Wyeld’s sister was caught up in a riding accident in the nearby village of Hardingham, dislocating her hip.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called and got her to safety, prompting the family to set up the Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show in response.

The family faced another accident when, around three years ago, Mrs Wyeld’s aunt was kicked by a horse. Despite the best efforts of the air ambulance she later died.

Both of these events have made Mrs Wyeld, her husband Oliver and her parents Richard and Jane Baker determined to give something back to the charity.

Mrs Wyeld, 28, said: “It just gets bigger and bigger each year and we try to give the ambulance as much as we can.

“It must be getting on for £25,000 that we’ve donated over the years.

“We just did it to say thank you.

“Because the harvest came about quicker this year it might be more manic because more farmers are able to bring their tractors along.”

Despite the traumatic events leading to the event’s creation, it has also prompted a love story.

Beth Wyeld met her husband of almost five years, Oliver, while organising the show.

She said: “He came along one day and we just hit it off.”

The family are also organising a road run on October 14 from the show field in aid of Great Ellingham Pre-School and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show will be held at White Lodge Farm on Rocklands Road, Little Ellingham on August 11 and 12.

Tickets are £5 for adults and free for under-16s.