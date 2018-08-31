Leverets to hop off Norwich streets this weekend ready for exhibition

The leverets from the GoGoCreate project will be returning for one last time in an exhibition called Lever’ART!

The GoGoHares learning programme allows schools, nurseries, youth groups and sports clubs to get involved with the project which is supported by the main sponsor Pensthorpe Natural Park.

More than 160 groups signed up and decorated a leveret.

The little hares have been out in small businesses and shops around Norwich encouraging people to visit lesser known locations around the city and adding to their footfall this summer.

The little sculptures leave their current locations on September 2, but due to popular demand the team at Break charity have secured the Undercroft Exhibition space, and are delighted to announce this will be the location for all 164 leverets from 12 noon from September 5 to 23.

There is no need to book, just turn up and the charity suggests a £1 donation at the door.

The undercroft can be found under the war memorial at the back of Norwich Market and it is a chance to see all the hares in one location as well as meeting the team, and to find out more about the charity Break.

2018 has been a particularly special year for local children’s charity Break, who organise the sculpture trail in partnership with Wild in Art as they celebrate 50 years. This is the third trail the GoGo team have brought the city trail to Norwich and this year the county too.

Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, said: “This year has seen the highest number of sculpture take up’s by the widest variety of organisations, from pre school through to high schools, sports clubs to rainbow packs and from mental health groups to dementia patients.”

The GoGoCreate programme is supported by Wild in Art, and with their guidance it links to the National Curriculum, including sport activities, art and craft as well as history, folklore and story telling.

The large GoGoHare statues will also be disappearing in the small hours of September 9, to then be brought together again at the Hare Today Gone Tomorrow event from October 7 to 10 at The Forum.