Annual Les King memorial match to kick off for a third year

PUBLISHED: 12:28 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 12:50 27 July 2018

A minutes silence and then applause is held ahead fo the Wymondham Town football match in memory of Les King who died in 2016. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan, 2016

The annual memorial football match for Norfolk’s King of Sport will be taking place tomorrow.

The third annual Les King Memorial Football Match will take place from 12.30pm on Saturday, July 28 in memory of Les King, who was known and loved across the county for his love of sport and keen fundraising.

A champion of local causes in his home town of Wymondham, Mr King, who was once voted the town’s biggest personality since Robert Kett.

There will be three matches at Wymondham Town Football Club at King’s Head Meadow, with all money going to Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers, which was strongly supported by Mr King.

The sport will be kicked off with a ladies match at 12.30, followed by over-35s at 2pm and under-35s at 3.30pm.

Refreshments will be available from 11am and there will also be a barbecue, raffle, live music, entertainment and an auction.

