Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mini architects and designers look toward Norwich 2040

PUBLISHED: 18:48 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:07 29 August 2018

Lego structures made by Lanpro, Pro:works and children at the event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Lego structures made by Lanpro, Pro:works and children at the event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Youngsters got the chance to forge their own vision of the future at the Forum yesterday as they built concepts of what the city might look like by 2040 - in Lego.

Norwich City Council has appealed to the public to contribute ideas for the future of Norwich at the event, hosted by Lanpro and Pro:Works.

Anna Oliveri, the event organiser said: “We’ve had such a wealth of good ideas, like, a tram system, a zero carbon taxi rank and outdoor swimming pools.”

The event was inspired by Break children’s charity and Futurista Gogo Hare which can be seen at intu Chapelfield.

Mabel Marczewski, three, concentrates on constructing her Lego tower at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMabel Marczewski, three, concentrates on constructing her Lego tower at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amy Butler, mum of two, from Reepham said: “The kids are having a great time and it’s nice to be doing something creative instead of them staring at the TV.”

The Lego used for the event was loaned from the Construction Industry (NFCI).

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Emergency services at river rescue in Norwich

Emergency services were involved in a river rescue on the Rive Yare off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Pizza oven fire spreads to hedge in Norwich city centre

The incident happened at a property in Fishergate shortly before 8pm today (August 28). Photo: Submitted

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists