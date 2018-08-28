Mini architects and designers look toward Norwich 2040

Lego structures made by Lanpro, Pro:works and children at the event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

Youngsters got the chance to forge their own vision of the future at the Forum yesterday as they built concepts of what the city might look like by 2040 - in Lego.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you spot any Norwich landmarks? see you at The Forum tomorrow for more LEGO fun! #ggh18 pic.twitter.com/NB8Me6PURH — GoGoFuturist_Hare (@Futurist_Hare) August 28, 2018

Norwich City Council has appealed to the public to contribute ideas for the future of Norwich at the event, hosted by Lanpro and Pro:Works.

Anna Oliveri, the event organiser said: “We’ve had such a wealth of good ideas, like, a tram system, a zero carbon taxi rank and outdoor swimming pools.”

The event was inspired by Break children’s charity and Futurista Gogo Hare which can be seen at intu Chapelfield.

Mabel Marczewski, three, concentrates on constructing her Lego tower at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mabel Marczewski, three, concentrates on constructing her Lego tower at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amy Butler, mum of two, from Reepham said: “The kids are having a great time and it’s nice to be doing something creative instead of them staring at the TV.”

The Lego used for the event was loaned from the Construction Industry (NFCI).