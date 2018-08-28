Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Learner drivers in Norwich take longer to pass their tests than anywhere else in the UK

PUBLISHED: 17:02 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 03 September 2018

Learner driver's L plates on a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Learner driver's L plates on a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant © 2007

Learner drivers in Norwich take longer to master the road compared to their counterparts elsewhere in the UK, it has been revealed.

In fact, 23pc of new drivers in Norwich take more than 41 hours of lessons before passing their test according to a survey by CarParts4less.co.uk.

Nationwide, it takes the average licensed driver 16 to 20 hours worth of lessons before they pass and most people take six to eight months to learn.

Men are more likely to require fewer hours with their driving instructor comapred to women and are also more likely to pass their theory and practical tests first time.

For one in ten unlucky learners, however, it can take five or more attempts to pass the practical test.

The top ten UK cities where learner drivers took the longest (more than 41 hours of lessons) to pass are:

1. Norwich (23%)

2. Bristol (23%)

3. Leeds (20%)

4. Sheffield (19%)

5. Birmingham (18.3%)

6. Nottingham (18.2%)

7. Glasgow (18.1%)

8. Manchester (18%)

9. Edinburgh (16%)

10. Southampton (15.7%)

Why do you think learner drivers in Norwich take longer to pass their tests? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Updated: Man arrested following arson attack at Norwich home

Photo: Denise Bradley

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of a 15-year-old Wymondham girl adjourned

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists