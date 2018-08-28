Learner drivers in Norwich take longer to pass their tests than anywhere else in the UK

Learner drivers in Norwich take longer to master the road compared to their counterparts elsewhere in the UK, it has been revealed.

In fact, 23pc of new drivers in Norwich take more than 41 hours of lessons before passing their test according to a survey by CarParts4less.co.uk.

Nationwide, it takes the average licensed driver 16 to 20 hours worth of lessons before they pass and most people take six to eight months to learn.

Men are more likely to require fewer hours with their driving instructor comapred to women and are also more likely to pass their theory and practical tests first time.

For one in ten unlucky learners, however, it can take five or more attempts to pass the practical test.

The top ten UK cities where learner drivers took the longest (more than 41 hours of lessons) to pass are:

1. Norwich (23%)

2. Bristol (23%)

3. Leeds (20%)

4. Sheffield (19%)

5. Birmingham (18.3%)

6. Nottingham (18.2%)

7. Glasgow (18.1%)

8. Manchester (18%)

9. Edinburgh (16%)

10. Southampton (15.7%)

