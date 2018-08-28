Learn more about sheltered housing at open day in Blofield

Brewster Court is opening its doors to visitors from 10am to 12pm on Monday, September 10 to find out more about the scheme. Photo: Broadland District Council Archant

People will have the chance to learn more about sheltered housing at an open day in Blofield next week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brewster Court is opening its doors to visitors from 10am to 12pm on Monday, September 10 to find out more about the scheme.

Located within the village, Brewster Court provides residents aged 60 and over with support while they continue to live independently.

Visitors will be able to speak to the scheme manager, current residents and a representative from Broadland District Council’s housing options team.

Brewster Court is managed by Cotman Housing on behalf of the Josiah and Mary Brewster Trust and housing is allocated through Broadland District Council. The complex has 39 flats and bungalows with either one or two bedrooms and 24 hour on site on-call care staff.

• For more information about the open day or Brewster Court call 01603 430501.