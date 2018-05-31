‘The strongest line-up in the country’ – Laugh in the Park returns to Norwich

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park Archant

An organiser of Norfolk’s answer to Edinburgh Fringe has said it will probably feature the strongest comedy line up in the country on Saturday.

Derek Robertson, of Red Card Comedy Club, is looking forward to the club’s annual four-day extravaganza Laugh in the Park.

The festival recently received the crowd-drawing addition of Ed Byrne, who often appears on Mock the Week and other comedy panel shows.

He will be appearing on Saturday night alongside Mike Gunn, Micky P Kerr and John Mann on stage this Saturday in Chapelfield Gardens.

Mr Roberts said: “Saturday is probably one of the strongest line ups that night in the country.”

Another famous face making an appearance will be Reginald D. Hunter, who will perform on the Sunday.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Roberts set up Laugh in the Park as an extension of Red Card Comedy Club at Carrow Road around 11 years ago.

Mr Roberts said: “We have run Red Card Comedy Club for the last 16 years, so it’s in some sense a bigger version of the club.

“We wanted to establish a comedy festival for Norwich, like Edinburgh. It’s become a really iconic cultural event here.

“We have been plagued by terrible weather for the last four years so we are due some good weather!”

“I think the audience make it, they are a brilliant audience in Norwich, and it’s in a nice part of town - it’s outside and it’s summer.”

Mr Roberts said that although every act is good in its own right, he is most looking forward to the Friday night, which will feature Raymond and Mr Timpkins, Felicity Ward, Stuart Goldsmith and boisterous New Zealander Jarred Christmas.

Thursday night has already sold out and will feature Norwich favourites The Nimmo Twins, a sketch comedy duo otherwise known as Owen Evans and Karl Minns.

Laugh In The Park Comedy Festival takes place at Chapelfield Gardens from Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29. Gate opens and a bar and food are available from 6pm. The show starts 8pm.

Tickets are £25 on the door, subject to availability, and advance tickets are available from www.redcardcomedyclub.com for £20 or University of East Anglia box office on 01603 508050.