Pub celebrates three events at once with all-day party
PUBLISHED: 09:53 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 30 July 2018
Archant
A pub is celebrating three events at once with a free all-day summer party and street food barbecue.
Saturday, July 28 is party time at the Last Pub Standing, on King Street, Norwich.
Standing Proud is a celebration of three events - the completion of the pub’s refurbishment, Pride Norwich, and Norfolk Day.
The business will be previewing their new world food menu at the event, offering free samples of the new dishes, as well as treats from the on-site patisserie.
Most of the ingredients and drink are locally sourced and it is the only certified Proudly Norfolk Pub in the county. There will also be free cocktails, live music, competitions and a raffle, plus ghost tours of reportedly one of the most haunted pubs in Norwich.