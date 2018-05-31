Search

Horsford landlady says pub will not become a Thai restaurant

PUBLISHED: 20:29 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:29 28 August 2018

The landlady of a Horsford pub has shot down claims that the premises is to become a Thai restaurant. Photo: Archant

The landlady of a Horsford pub has shot down claims that the premises is to become a Thai restaurant. Photo: Archant

The landlady of a Horsford pub has shot down claims that the premises is to become a Thai restaurant.

Questions have also been asked about the future of the Brickmakers pub, which has been closed for several months. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Shirley Rogers from the Dog Inn said there had been multiple rumours about the pub’s future in the village.

But she has now confirmed there are no plans for the pub, at Holt Road, to close anytime soon.

She said: “We are still here and we have no intention of going anywhere. The pub is not closing.

“When the lease is up we will think about whether we want to stay on or leave, but the next time we will have to renew is in two year’s time.

“It is definitely not going to be a Thai restaurant anytime soon.”

Questions have also been asked about the future of the Brickmakers pub, which has been closed for several months.

But its owner, Broadland district councillor Joanne Keeler, said: “We have got something in mind, but at the moment I would not like to comment any further.”

