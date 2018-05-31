Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Women encouraged to have a go at rugby

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 20 August 2018

Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia Knowles

Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia Knowles

Archant

A Norwich ladies rugby team is inviting women to step off the touchline and onto the pitch to discover their inner warriors.

Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia KnowlesLakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia Knowles

In a bid to encourage more women to take up rugby, Lakenham-Hewett Ladies Rugby Club is hosting an England Rugby Warrior Camp.

Designed as a commitment-free, fun introduction to the sport, the camp is open to women of all shapes and sizes, ages, fitness and experience levels.

Introducing the basics skills needed to play through team games and drills, it is hoped the event will inspire women to take up the sport they may previously have only watched from the sidelines.

Jenna Ray, a member of Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team, said: “It’s the first time we have held a warrior camp but we’re hoping it will be a big recruitment drive. We’re trying to get as many people as possible to try rugby.

Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia KnowlesLakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia Knowles

“For us, rugby is about supporting each other and inclusivity, it’s something that you grow into and anybody can do it. It can be quite intimidating but anyone can play and you don’t have to have any experience.

“If anyone hasn’t played the sport before it’s great for beginners and everyone is just really happy that you are there playing.”

Miss Ray said the sport offers players a chance to improve their fitness, develop mental toughness and improve self-confidence.

She said: “Rugby encourages community, it helps you become part of a team. Rugby has definitely changed my life, rugby becomes part of your personality and just opens lots of doors.”

Katy Daley-Mclean, England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is incredibly inclusive, with the range of positions on the pitch requiring different attributes and skills to be played successfully. It encourages women from all backgrounds and physical statures to come together and bond through the sport.”

The Lakenham-Hewett Warrior Camp will take place from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 11 at the club’s training ground in Main Road, Swardeston.

To take part participants will need a pair of trainers and work out clothing. The event is free to attend.

For more information on the Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby club visit the club’s website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists