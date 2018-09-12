Search

Norwich ‘plugged hard’ in US Congress by MP Clive Lewis

12 September, 2018 - 20:57
Labour MP Clive Lewis says he plugged Norwich while speaking at the US Congress in Washington. Photo: Thinkstock

Labour MP Clive Lewis says he plugged Norwich while speaking at the US Congress in Washington. Photo: Thinkstock

Songquan Deng

Labour MP Clive Lewis says he “plugged” Norwich while speaking at the US Congress in Washington.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich South MP said he spoke in Congress on Wednesday about the experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

But in a Twitter post he said that Norwich had also been given a mention.

He said: “Pleased to have just spoken in the US congress at the Democrat Black Caucus.

“I explained the experience of BAME people in both the US and UK was, structural race issues aside, also part of a wider class struggle.

“‘You’re either on the field with the 99% or you’re supporting the 1%’.”

Mr Lewis added: “Not sure if the ‘fine city of Norwich’ has been plugged hard in the US Congress before? It has now.”

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is a political organisation made up of most African-American members of the United States Congress.

