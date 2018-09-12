Norwich ‘plugged hard’ in US Congress by MP Clive Lewis

Labour MP Clive Lewis says he plugged Norwich while speaking at the US Congress in Washington. Photo: Thinkstock Songquan Deng

Labour MP Clive Lewis says he “plugged” Norwich while speaking at the US Congress in Washington.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich South MP said he spoke in Congress on Wednesday about the experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

But in a Twitter post he said that Norwich had also been given a mention.

He said: “Pleased to have just spoken in the US congress at the Democrat Black Caucus.

“I explained the experience of BAME people in both the US and UK was, structural race issues aside, also part of a wider class struggle.

“‘You’re either on the field with the 99% or you’re supporting the 1%’.”

Mr Lewis added: “Not sure if the ‘fine city of Norwich’ has been plugged hard in the US Congress before? It has now.”

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is a political organisation made up of most African-American members of the United States Congress.