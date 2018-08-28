Search

Updated

‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

PUBLISHED: 14:43 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 06 September 2018

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A rush-hour bus in Norwich was stuck for four hours after it was unable to get around “inconsiderate parking”.

Konectbus tweeted on Thursday morning to say the 7.37am 50A service from Mousehold Heath would be delayed because of the difficulties.

They said it was unable to “get between parked cars on Gertrude Road”, but assured passengers it would make it to its next stop as soon as possible.

But they tweeted again at 10.30am to say they were still unable to get around the road because of “inconsiderate parking”, which was also affecting the stops at the bottom of Silver Road.

At 11.30am - four hours later - they said the cars had moved and offered “sincere apologies” to those affected.

Check our live traffic map before you travel here.

• Have you been affected by parking in Norwich? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

'Inconsiderate parking' sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

