Cricket club receives financial boost from new sponsor

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 July 2018

Ketteringham Hall Cricket Club recieved new sponsorship from Lovewell Blake.

A Norfolk cricket club that created a new ground entirely through the work of volunteers has received a cash boost.

It was announced that accountants and financial planners Lovewell Blake have stepped in to sponsor the Ketteringham Hall Cricket Club.

The club was formed in the 1990s, and in 2006 a completely new pitch was created out of an overgrown field in the ground of Ketteringham Hall.

Announcing the sponsorship, Simon Watson, Lovewell Blake partner, said: “This is a real community club which has grown out of a commitment by its members and volunteers to provide a valuable community asset to the area.

“We are delighted to be supporting the club, which is part of our wider support for the game which includes sponsoring the Norfolk Under 17 Girls county cricket team.”

Ketteringham Hall Cricket Club welcomes new members of all ages.

