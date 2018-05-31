Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Keeping Abreast Fashion Show returns to Norwich after year out

PUBLISHED: 15:39 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 23 August 2018

Keeping Abreast Fashion Show

Keeping Abreast Fashion Show

Archant

The Keeping Abreast ‘More than Just Fashion’ Show is back after a year off, and Norwich can’t wait to welcome  the team and their models back to the stage.

Keeping Abreast Fashion ShowKeeping Abreast Fashion Show

The charity event will be held at Open, where hundreds turn out to cheer on the ladies all of who have had breast reconstruction after a diagnosis of breast cancer or discovery of the BRCA gene.

The event, which is held biyearly, will be hosted by ITV’s Becky Jago and weather specialist Sara Thornton.

The show will feature a mixture of fashions from Jarrold, Vanilla, Rock Collection, Scarlet, Pollard & Read with Philip Browne menswear supporting. There will also be dancing and entertainment, as well as guest speakers.

Hair and make up is also provided by local businesses The Gallery Haircutters and Jarrold Beauty.

Keeping Abreast Fashion ShowKeeping Abreast Fashion Show

Tickets are available via the Open website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Popworld nightclub comes to Norwich following £500,000 investment

Popworld.PIC: Ella Wilkinson

Video: Stephen Mulhern spotted in Norwich Tesco filming new game show

Stephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorge

Video: Plain-clothed officer repeatedly punched in the head during police chase

Injuries to PC Laura Hammerton in an assault off Old Palace Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

Video: Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists