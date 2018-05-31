Search

Mall’s summer holiday fun has more to offer before September

PUBLISHED: 13:47 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:47 15 August 2018

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

Children have been having a whale of a time with a variety of underwater-themed events for the summer holidays.

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe PhotographyCastle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Kastle Kids, at the Castle Mall in Norwich, has been offering fun activities, including meeting and making mermaids, meet and greet sessions with Captain Barnacles and Kwazii from television show the Octonauts, craft workshops and face painting.

Launched on July 29, Kastle Kids near TK Maxx will be continuing to put on activities until September 2.

Upcoming events will include a meet and greet with Spongebob Squarepants,sea slime, and shark shenanigans.

Prizes are provided by sponsor The Sealife Centre, including a visit to the Great Yarmouth aquarium. To win, kids must come dressed as their favourite under water character.

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe PhotographyCastle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Alternatively, share under-the-sea selfies, or pose in a Castle Mall deck chair to win a £100 shopping spree.

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. Pictured are sisters Olivia and Lyra Matley with storyteller Freddie the Fish Prince. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe PhotographyCastle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. Pictured are sisters Olivia and Lyra Matley with storyteller Freddie the Fish Prince. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe PhotographyCastle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Topic Tags:

