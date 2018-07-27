Search

Missing man last seen at Norwich hospital

27 July, 2018 - 15:13
Joseph Lettense. Photo: Suffolk police

Suffolk police

Police are issuing more information as part of an appeal to trace a missing 42-year-old man who was last seen at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Joseph Lettense left his home address in Ipswich on Monday, July 23 and was last seen at the hospital on Wednesday, July 25.

It is believed he may have travelled within the Norwich area by bus.

Mr Lettense is described as black, approximately 6ft tall, of large build with black/grey hair and black/grey facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo and dark jogging bottoms with lighter patterns on the back.

Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

