‘Help me find the driver I saved’ – former nurse searches for A47 crash victim

Four years ago yesterday, Jo Drew helped save a man who had been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 at Trowse.

It is a moment that will stay with Jo Drew for the rest of her life.

Police at the time said a coach heading towards Great Yarmouth crashed into stationary traffic heading in the same direction.

Four years ago yesterday, the former nurse helped save a man who had been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 at Trowse.

The driver had suffered a broken back and was not breathing when Mrs Drew pulled over to help.

But the mother-of-two got his airway open and stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

On the anniversary of the incident, Mrs Drew, who lives in Buckinghamshire, is appealing to find out what happened to the driver.

She said: “I still think about it most days and I wonder what his life is like now.

“It would be lovely to hear that he is doing all right, even if it is just a letter.”

The five-vehicle crash happened on August 2, 2014, at around 4pm, south east of Norwich.

Police at the time said a coach heading towards Great Yarmouth crashed into stationary traffic heading in the same direction.

Mrs Drew, 40, was on her way to Mundesley with her husband and daughter to visit a relative when she saw the aftermath.

“It was horrific,” she said. “There was lots of people around a car with two ladies in because they were bleeding.

“But no one was with the guy I went to because they thought he was dead.

“The whole back end of his car had been pushed into him and he was not breathing.”

She said the air bags had gone off and the driver was unconscious.

“I turned the engine off and moved his head back, and thankfully he took a gasp,” she said. “But he still wouldn’t breathe without me yelling at him to do so.”

Mrs Drew, who now works as a learning support assistant, said emergency services arrived around five minutes later and took over.

She was told the man, who she believed was in his 30s or 40s, suffered a broken back and a brain injury.

He was airlifted to hospital.

“I was in touch with police for a year, but I felt like I could not keep contacting them for updates,” Mrs Drew said.

“The last I heard was that he was in rehabilitation.”

