Inquest continues into patient found hanged at Norwich clinic

The Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT NSFT

An inquest has heard further evidence into the death of a patient who hanged himself at a secure mental health facility in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Dent, 28, was found in his room at the Norvic Clinic, St Andrews Business Park on November 29 2017.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging.

An inquest into the Mr Dent was opened on Monday July, 23.

Yesterday, the inquest held at Carrow House, on King Street, heard further evidence from Dr Trevor Broughton of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS foundation Trust on Mr Dent’s mental health in the days before his death.

Answering questions on withdrawal symptoms from medication Mr Dent may have been experiencing.

Dr Broughton was asked whether or not he believed there where any symptoms Mr Dent may have had that would have affected his mental health and the level observation he was under at the unit.

To this Dr Broughton replied no.

The inquest continues.