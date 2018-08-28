Ipswich fan vows to wear Norwich shirt for charity run in memory of his grandfather

Ipswich fan Sam Cooper competing in a 10k race in Devon. PIC: Williams H Photography Williams H Photography

A Norwich shirt is normally the last thing any self-respecting Ipswich fan would be wanting to wear.

But Sam Cooper is looking to do exactly that when he takes on the Manchester Marathon in April in memory of his grandfather Gerry Jinman who died this month following a battle with dementia.

Mr Cooper said: “Seeing how it affected my mother and grandmother really got to me and made me feel a bit helpless. I decided to run the Manchester Marathon as a way of doing something.”

Mr Cooper, who was born in Bury St Edmunds, thought donning the colours of his team’s arch rivals might help his cause. He said: “I’m a massive football fan and know how generous football fans have been in the past so I decided that if I raised £500, I would run the race in a Norwich shirt.”

Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samvsdementia to find out more about Mr Cooper’s fundraising efforts.