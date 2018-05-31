Investigations continue after man dies at Norwich chemical plant

Police were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 3.10pm on Friday (July 27) to reports of an explosion. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Investigations are continuing at a chemical plant where a man died following an industrial accident.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road, Norwich, at about 3.10pm on Friday, July 27, to reports of an explosion.

A spokesman for Briar Chemicals said a “colleague” was seriously injured following the incident and died in hospital.

Insp Lou Provart, duty control room inspector for Norfolk Police, said: “Officers remain on the scene which has been sealed off. They are working with Briar Chemicals and the operations manager.”

He added that the Health and Safety Executive had been informed of the incident.

Soon after the emergency, Norfolk Police confirmed the incident was not chemical related and said there was no risk to other site workers or the public.

A force spokesman said that no-one else was injured but another man was treated for shock and taken to hospital.

After the incident, a spokesman for Briar Chemicals said: “There has been a terrible accident on site this afternoon and tragically one of our colleagues was seriously injured and has died in hospital.

“As you will understand, the police are on site and have started their investigation.

“I would like to reassure people that there is no risk to our neighbours or the general public, or anyone on site.”

They added: “All of our other staff are accounted for and are safe.

“All our thoughts are obviously with the family and we will do everything we can to provide support at this terribly difficult time.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the chemical plant at around 2.40pm on July 27.

Seven crews attended the scene, arriving at 2.51pm, they left at 2.54pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust was also called to the incident.