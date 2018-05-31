International Space Station is now visible over Norfolk

The International Space Station. Photo: NASA/NSSDCA NASA/NSSDCA

According to NASA’s Spot The Station website the International Space Station will be appearing over Norfolk until August 2.

The NASA website has provided the dates and times that Norfolk residents can view the station when it appears on the West horizon to cross over to the East.

The upcoming dates and times are listed as:

July 24: 10:30 PM

July 25: 00:06 AM, 1:43 AM, 9:38 PM, 11:14 PM

July 26: 00:50 AM, 10:22 PM, 11:58PM

July 27: 9:30 PM, 11:06 PM

July 28: 00:43 AM, 10:14 PM, 11:51 PM

July 29: 9:24 PM, 10:59 PM

July 30: 10:07 PM, 11:44 PM

July 31: 9:20 PM, 10:52 PM

August 1: 10:00 PM, 11:37 PM

The duration of the space station’s appearance at these times ranges from less than one minute to six minutes.

According to NASA:

“The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction.

“It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane.”

No special equipment is needed to see the station as it is visible to the bare eye.