Inquests opened into the death of two Norwich men each found dead in their homes

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was found in his Norwich home.

Desmond Wright, 32, who was unemployed, was found dead in his flat in Catton Grove in Norwich on May 31, earlier this year.

Opening the inquest Jacqueline Lake, senior Norfolk coroner told the court the cause of death was given as Type 1A acute chronic liver failure, and type 1B liver cirrhosis.

The inquest had been adjourned until January 7, 2019 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Carrow House, Norwich.