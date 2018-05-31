Inquest opens into the death of Dereham man

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was discovered in his Dereham home.

Paul Skipper, 53, was found unresponsive in his home in Sandy Lane, Dereham on May 14 earlier this year.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk opened the inquest on Friday, August 10.

The medical cause of death was given as type 1A, opioid toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned to December 3, 2018, Norwich.