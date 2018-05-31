Search

Inquest opens into classic motorcycle racer death in Belgium

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 15 August 2018

Clive Ling at CRMC Race of Aces, Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay 2017.

The inquest into a motorcyclist who crashed at a racing circuit in Belgium has been opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Clive Ling, a former sheet metal worker from Harwick near Long Stratton, was competing in the Open Trophy at the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, Belgium.

The 52-year-old classic racer was identified by his wife at the scene on July 28.

He was a member of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.

Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said the medical cause of death was “mortal injuries due to a motorcycle collision”.

Tributes have been made by CRMC, Motorcycle News and Italian motorcycle magazine Motociclismo.

Automotive photography company Xynamic posted on social media: “It was very sad to find out our close family friend Clive Ling has died at Chimay Circuit. Top bloke and super fast rider.”

The inquest was adjourned to November 22.

