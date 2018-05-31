Man hit by a train took his own life, inquest rules

A man who died when he was struck by a train had a history of depression and anxiety an inquest has heard.

James Roe, 31, of Birkbeck Road, died in Lakenham on February 5, 2018.

An inquest into Mr Roe’s death held in Norwich has heard that he had been known to mental health services for some time and had a history of depression, anxiety, thoughts of self harm and had previously attempted to end his life.

The court heard that Mr Roe had been assaulted in 2012, an incident which had negatively effected his mental health.

The inquest heard statements from health professionals involved in Mr Roe’s care during admissions to Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth and Hellesdon Hospital in Norwich as well as those involved in his care in the community.

The court also heard statements from British Transport Police and a Greater Anglia train driver.

In a statement read on behalf of Mr Curror, a charge nurse at Hellesdon Hospital, the inquest heard that following admission to the hospital Mr Roe had been assessed under the mental health Act on January, 10 2018.

In the assessment it was found that Mr Roe’s suicide risk was “chronic and enduring rather than acute”. In a statement read on behalf of Jessica Burr also from Hellesdon Hospital who spoke to Mr Roe on February 4, the day before he took his life, it was heard that it was Ms Burr’s “honest belief” that James had been open with her regarding his mental health and thoughts of self harm.

In her summary, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner, said it was clear from the evidence that Mr Roe had a background of depression and anxiety which had increased after he was assaulted in 2012.

Issuing a short narrative conclusion she said that no one would ever know what was going through James’ mind in the moments leading up to his death but that given the evidence presented to the inquest her conclusion was one of suicide.

The Samaritans can be called for free, at any time on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org