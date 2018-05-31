Search

Inquest opens into death of man at Norwich Prison

PUBLISHED: 10:28 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 11 August 2018

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who died in Norwich Prison.

Kenneth Martin, 37, died at the Knox Road jail on July 31.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest on Friday and heard how the medical cause of death was given as type 1A, exsanguination and type 2, an incision in the right saphenous vein.

There will be pre-inquest reviews on February 21, and April, 11.

The inquest has been provisionally adjourned until June 3 in Norwich.

Meanwhile, an inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was discovered in his Dereham home.

Paul Skipper, 53, was found unresponsive in his home in Sandy Lane on May 14.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk opened the inquest on Friday.

The medical cause of death was given as type 1A, opioid toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned to December 3.

