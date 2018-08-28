Cyclist whose body was found in Norwich alleyway died due to ‘excessive alcohol consumption’, inquest hears

A 32-year old Norwich man whose body was found by his bike in an alleyway had died of “traumatic injuries due to excessive alcohol consumption”, an inquest has heard.

Warren Dowling, who lived at Bullard Road, died in the alleyway between Dereham Road and Ranworth Road on May 28 last year.

On Tuesday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened an inquest into his death, which heard that Mr Dowling was from Lewisham, south London.

The court heard that he was found at the base of several steps.

Emergency services were contacted but Mr Dowling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes were paid, with one card at the scene saying: “You’re loved by everyone that meets you, you legend.”

The inquest, which will resume in December, gave a medical cause of death as “traumatic injuries due to excessive alcohol consumption”.