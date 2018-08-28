Video

Ship impounded in Great Yarmouth on the verge of being sold

Malaviya Twenty, which is detained in Great Yarmouth after its crew failed to receive payment. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A ship which has been impounded in Great Yarmouth port for more than two years is on the verge of being sold.

The Malaviya Twenty, an Indian owned supply vessel, has been stuck in Great Yarmouth since June 2016 over “missing” wages for its staff members is now being sold by the Admiralty Marshal.

The ship, which is estimated to be worth between £700,000 and £800,000, was “arrested” by the Admiralty Marshal when the crew’s lawyers secured a High Court order last month. The boat’s owners went into liquidation in January.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) had said 33 crew members had been on and off the vessel since October 2015 and not received wages.

Its sister boat, Malaviya Seven, was sold last year after being stranded with a crew for more than a year in Scotland.