Video

Idris Elba cancels Norwich club appearance

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 13 September 2018

Idris Elba as DCI John Luther. Photo: BBC

Idris Elba as DCI John Luther. Photo: BBC

Archant

Hollywood actor Idris Elba was set to appear in the city this weekend but has been forced to cancel.

Idris is best known for his role in hit BBC crime drama Luther but alongside his acting work is an accomplished musician and DJ.

He was first due to perform a DJ set in Mantra in Prince of Wales Road on July 28 but this was rescheduled until this Saturday September 15 due to filming commitments.

His busy schedule has now forced his management to cancel the TV star’s appearance altogether and the Facebook event disappeared this week.

A spokesman for Mantra said: “He has cancelled due to commitments to other programmes and a new Netflix series.

“We were constantly back and forth trying to find a date and we are in communication with his management trying to schedule it in the future but don’t want to promise anything for now.

“All customers who bought tickets were told three weeks ago and have been refunded and offered a free night out on Saturday when he was due to attend.”

Idris isn’t the first star to cancel a Norwich gig as Peter Andre also recently cancelled his September show at the Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth due to illness.

